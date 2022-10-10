JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Jacob Collier, Bill Frisell, The Headhunters & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

“Take It!” is a track from Snarky Puppy’s recently-released full-length album, paying tribute to their spiritual home of Dallas, Texas. Gregory Porter reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s most profound songs, “Suzanne.” This interpretation is featured on Blue Note’s new star-studded tribute to the iconic singer/songwriter, due out on October 14. “Tainos Y Caribes” is an original composition from Miguel Zenón’s new sensational album of all-original works, inspired by his passion for the history of the American continent.

“Yankee” is a Bossa Nova-flavored new track from Jesse Harris’ upcoming album, Silver Balloon. Jacob Collier reinvents Queen’s famous song, “Somebody To Love” as a piano ballad. Six-strings icon Bill Frisell announces the release of his third Blue Note album by releasing its lead single, a heartfelt tribute to the late great producer Hal Wilner. Sweet Megg rings in the holiday season with a scintillating version of “Winter Weather.”

“CODE” is a pulsating head-banger from the latest album by London-based cosmic jazz rave trio, The Comet Is Coming, currently on their North American tour. European neo-classical star Lambert announces his forthcoming venture into jazz with the release of his new single, “Cry Me a River.” “Rocking at the Mole House” is a new track off The Headhunters’ first new studio album in eleven years, Speakers in the House, which will be released on November 4 via Ropeadope.

Featured photo by Mogli Maureal.