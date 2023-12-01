JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Ibrahim Maalouf, Kassa Overall, Lafayette Gilchrist & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with Ibrahim Maalouf’s collaboration with Cimafunk and Tank & The Bangas on “Todo Colores” from Capacity To Love. Southern California ensemble WAR offers a funky groove radiating sunny vibes and the holiday spirit on their first-ever Christmas song, “(Yes It’s) Christmas.” “Não Ao Marco Temporal,” the new single by esperanza spalding, shines a light on the ongoing battle for indigenous territory rights in Brazil. French-Malagsy pianist and composer Mathis Picard’s new album, Heat of the Moment, is a musical exploration rooted in a deep love of nature, including a collaboration with Joel Ross on “Prana.”

Danish jazz and flamenco guitarist Jacob Gurevitsch collaborates with trumpeter Arturo Sandoval on “For Your Love” from El Terreno. Kassa Overall reimagines Duke Ellington’s ballad, “In a Sentimental Mood,” as “2 Sentimental,” created as an anthem for musicians struggling to survive the economic upheaval in the post-pandemic era. “Paperstrings” is a short track from Brazilian guitarist and composer Fabiano do Nascimento’s new album, Mundo Solo, intimately recorded using a variety of guitars by the artist at his home studio.

Saxophonist and composer Quinsin Nachoff draws inspiration from mythology that seeks to make sense of the cosmos for his latest album, Stars and Constellations, which also finds him uniting a chordless jazz trio and string quartet, and includes our selection “Scorpio,” Deborah Silver offers a unique swinging take on Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Shake It Off,” arranged by Charles Calello. Pianist and composer Lafayette Gilchrist leads a sextet through five riveting compositions on Undaunted, including the 16-bar structured title track, which serves as our playlist’s conclusive song.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Odieu Bobby.

