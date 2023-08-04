JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Gregory Hutchinson, Cautious Clay, Magos Herrera & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with Cautious Clay’s collaboration with Julian Lage on Another Hall from his forthcoming album, KARPEH. Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, formerly known as Kendrick Scott, tells the story of his journey into Chiefdom on his new album, Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning, which includes our selection, “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney.” Vocalist Magos Herrera offers a collection of luminous songs in her multi-lingual album, Aire, including a collaboration with trumpeter Ingrid Jensen on “Remanso.”

“Think of You” is a single from Tanika Charles’ new EP, The Union Sessions, recorded live at Union Sound Studio in Toronto. Dred Scott demonstrates his deep connection to West Coast Jazz on The Pacific Jazz Group, which includes a rendition of Gerry Mulligan’s “Line for Lyons.” Gregory Hutchinson has unveiled “New Dawn,” the third preview from his anticipated genre-busting album, Da Bang, due out on September 29. Darcy James Argue celebrates architect/inventor R. Buckminster Fuller with “Dymaxion,” a piece from his forthcoming Nonesuch album debut with his Secret Society.

Poet Reginal Dwayne Betts and musician Reed Turchi have shared “Whiskey for Breakfast,” the second single from their new collaborative project, House of Unending. “Variations Told By an Old Storyteller” is the first single from rising star saxophonist M. Alex Ramirez’s new album, Imitation, featuring New York trumpet legend Alex Sipiagin. Our playlist’s conclusive track is S. Carey and John Raymond’s collaboration on “Calling,” which announces the September 15 of their forthcoming album, Shadowlands.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of Prospect PR.

