JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Grant Geissman, John Beasley, Yosef Gutman & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Welcome to our final playlist of 2022, which kicks off with “The Better Benediction,” a PJ Morton track that recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song and is featured on his latest album, Watch the Sun. “All Flights Canceled” is a propulsive track from Norwegian guitarist/composer Hedvig Mollestad’s magnum opus, Maternity Beat, recorded with the 12-piece Trondheim Jazz Orchestra. “I Want To Know Her” is a single from Without Night, the debut album by composer/pianist Christina Galisatus, an exciting new voice in the West Coast jazz scene.

John Beasley’s arrangement of Charlie Parker’s signature tune, “Scrapple from the Apple,” is featured on Bird Lives and received a GRAMMY nod for Best Arrangement (Instrumental or A Cappella). Grant Geissman’s BLOOZ also received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and we celebrated it here by including its opening track, “Preach.” Following is “Madam, Thank You,” the sole original composition by Jeong Lim Yang from Zodiac Suite: Reassured, the South Korean bassist’s tribute to Mary Lou Williams.

Laszlo Gardony embraces his Hungarian folk music and prog-rock roots on his new album, Close Connection, which features the track “Irrepressible” and is one of the albums we highlighted in our list of ten new albums released this month (December 2022) that you need to know about. Brussels-based singer Adja evokes the warmth and sensuality of such artists as Erykah Badu and Solange on “Told You So,” a preview of her upcoming debut EP, Ironeye, which will be released on February 24. “Time With Abba” is a highlight from Upside Down Mountain, the first trio album by bassist/composer Yosef Gutman, whom we recently interviewed for our JAZZIZ Podcast. And the conclusive track is the latest single by funk-jazz-soul quintet The Motet, “Draccus,” anticipating the forthcoming release of their 10th studio album, All Day.

