JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Gilad Hekselman, PJ Morton, Charles Mingus & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

This week, we kick things off with an amazing take on Kate Bush’s famous hit song “Wuthering Heights” from Cécile McLorin Salvant’s latest album, Ghost Song. Next, Steven Feifke summons up the best of the piano trio lineage on his lively revival of the Bud Powell classic, “Celia.” Following, a track from Finnish duo Tapani Rinne & Juha Mäki-Patola’s latest ethereal ambient-jazz collaboration, Open, which was released last week. Fantastic Negrito will release his genre-bending, powerful and visionary new album, White Jesus Black Problem, on June 3. “Oh Betty,” the latest single from the record, gives you a taste for what’s to come. We’re also looking forward to guitarist Gilad Hekselman’s much-anticipated new album, Far Star. You can listen to the latest single from this record, “Long Way From Home,” a collaboration with Eric Harland, in our playlist.

PJ Morton performs “New Orleans Girl,” the fifth single unveiled from the upcoming soundtrack release for Take Me To The River: New Orleans, a documentary celebrating the rich musical heritage of New Orleans. “Philip” is a track from Jameszoo’s latest LP, one of the ten albums we highlighted in our monthly feature of the month’s standout new releases. This particular track was titled after his personal friend Philip Akkerman, the artist who designed Blind‘s accompanying tarot card pack. Saxophonist Kenny Shanker pulls the listener into a deeply satisfying “Vortex” on the title track of his latest LP. Completing this saxophonists’ triple bill, the title track from Melissa Aldana’s recently-released Blue Note debut, 12 Stars.

Closing this week’s playlist, our bonus “golden oldie,” as we continue to remember the legendary Charles Mingus on the year of his 100th birthday anniversary by highlighting the Mingus Ah Um version of “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat,” his heartfelt tribute to saxophonist Lester Young.

All this and more on this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist, which you can listen to via the player below!

Featured photo by David Stapleton.

