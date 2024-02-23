JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Ghost-Note, Grace Kelly, Adolfo Mendonça & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Bad Knees,” the funky first single from Mustard n’Onions, the new album by Ghost-Note, led by Snarky Puppy’s duo of drummer/keyboardist Robert “Sput” Searight and percussionist Nate Werth. “Swimming in the Sky” is a vibrant instrumental from bassist/composer Kinga Głyk‘s new album, Real Life, a distinctive work in her still-evolving career. Randy Brecker is featured on “Ponta da Praia,” an original composition by Adolfo Mendonça from his new album, Brazilian Childhood. “Antidote” is a vibrant tribute to emotional insight and self-discovery, created by Ethiopian-American artist Meklit and infused with funky, Afro-Caribbean and Ethio-jazz influences.

French saxophonist Matthieu Bordenave offers a soulfully angular rendition of John Coltrane’s “Compassion” on his latest ECM release, The Blue Land. “Latin Dancer” is an adventurous and hypnotic track from the eponymous debut album by Early Life Forms, a new quartet fronted by Belgian guitarist and sound wizard Vitja Pauwels, and featuring American guitarist Marc Ribot. “Iwouksane” is the second song to be pulled from Amghar: The Godfather of Tuareg Music – VOL. 1, a 14-song collection compiling a range of existing and unreleased recordings by the late desert blues pioneer Abdallah Oumbadougou that will be released on March 1.

“Freedom” is a track from the new album by the eight-piece multicultural ensemble London Afrobeat Collective, presenting their unique blend of traditional Afrobeat and hi-life infused with elements of funk, jazz, Latin and dub on Esengo. “Being Guided By the Light” is the title track from pianist Mamiko Watanabe‘s new album, a trio date with bassist Santi Debriano and legendary drummer Billy Hart. Grace Kelly released her first jazz venture since 2016, Grace Kelly With Strings: At the Movies, deeply inspired by the seminal album Charlie Parker with Strings, featuring renditions of some of her favourite film music, opening with a daring arrangement of the James Bond Theme, intertwined with Billie Eilish’s haunting “No Time To Die,” arranged by Bryan Carter and closing our playlist for the week.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Pasha Riger.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.