JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Gerald Clayton, Charles Lloyd, High Pulp & More (PLAYLIST)

Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, and Bill Stewart celebrate over three decades as a trio with Perpetual Pendulum, which combines clever originals and fresh takes on jazz classics, including “Come Rain or Come Shine.” Drummer/DJ Daniel Villarreal (of Dos Santos) announced the May 20 release of his debut solo album, the jazz-laced funk full-length Panamá 77, with the release of its lead single “Uncanny.” Congolese-born singer/songwriter/guitarist Jason Tamba has released his “Gethsemane,” the second single from his forthcoming debut album, Don’t Give Up. This is a reflective song, sung in Tamba’s native language of Kikongo that speaks of the last words of Jesus at Mount Gethsemane, where he warns of being aware of those who you surround yourself with.

Vocalist Marsha Bartenetti delivers an exquisitely orchestrated version of “Why Does the Sky Keep Changing” from the songbook of librettist Jane McNealy and her longtime collaborator Alice Kuhns. Experimental jazz group High Pulp has released their Osaka-inspired track, “Kamishinjo,” featuring keyboardist Jacob Mann, ahead of the April 15 release of their new album, Pursuit of Ends. “Back At Ya” is a track from guitarist Norman Brown‘s 13th recording as a leader, Let’s Get Away, released last Friday on Shanachie. Gerald Clayton and Charles Lloyd share incredible chemistry on their transcendent duet performance “Peace Invocation,” from Clayton’s forthcoming Blue Note release, Bells on Sand.

“Baña De Oro” is a heavy Afro-Cuban workout from Congolese vocalist Juanita Euka‘s debut solo album, Mabanzo, which will be released on March 25 via Strut. International Anthem has shared “Step on Step,” a newly-unearthed home recording by the late musician/composer Charles Stepney, the unsung hero and collaborator of such artists as Earth, Wind & Fire, Minnie Riperton, Muddy Waters and more. This is the first music to have been released under his name. Jazz producer/pianist Nicolas Dupuis a.k.a. Anomalie has shared the final single from his debut album. “Hummingbird” is a collaboration with like-minded LA-based electronic producer/violinist Bad Snacks.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist via the player below!

Featured photo by Ogata.

