JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: George Benson, Noah Haidu, Julius Rodriguez & More

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.
The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.This week’s playlist opens with “Love Is Blue,” a single from George Benson’s long-lost orchestral album, Dreams Do Come True, a stellar collaboration with Robert Farnon and his orchestra dating back to 1989, that will finally be released on June 14 via Rhino. Harpist, pianist and composer Angelica-Marie Lopez, also known as Low Leaf, offers a rendition of Alice Coltrane’s “Blue Nile” on her new EP, Red Moon. “Mission Statement” is a dynamic single and original composition from Julius Rodriguez’s sophomore album, Evergreen, due out on June 14 via Verve.Pianist Noah Haidu includes a take on Freddie Hubbard’s “Up Jumped Spring” in Standards II, his new trio album featuring Buster Williams on bass and Billy Hart on drums. “Strength in Unison” is a piece inspired by the music and the carnival of Barranquilla that is part of a multi-movement suite by percussionist and composer Samuel Torres, A Dance for the Birds, expertly interpreted by his Latin Chamber Ensemble and featuring the Bergamot String Quartet. Violinist and composer Modney bridges complex composition and daring improvisation on Ascending Primes, featuring many acclaimed collaborators from jazz and classical music, including fellow Wet Ink Ensemble members Mariel Roberts and Sam Pluta on “Lynx.”Saxophonist Boyce Justice Griffith presents a fresh take on the Thelonious Monk classic, “Four in One” featuring standout solos by Griffith and pianist Brendan Polk. Charles McPherson makes his Smoke Sessions debut with Reverence, dedicated to Barry Harris and closing with “Ode to Barry,” a heartfelt homage penned by the alto saxophonist to the great pianist and jazz educator. R&B-jazz vocalist and drummer Arthur Thompson has released his uplifting version of the Roberta Flack hit song, “Oasis.” Closing our weekly playlist is “Tornado Watch,” the title track from Adam Hersh’s new album, inspired by a tornado that hit New Orleans last year and featuring Hersh on Fender Rhodes.Listen to this week's JAZZIZ Editors' Choice Playlist via the player below.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/40t7qRf8HDQhMYkRpE0OkU?si=c8d5d9f95063463f
Featured photo by Matt Furnam, courtesy of Rhino/WMG.
Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.