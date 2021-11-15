JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Fred Hersch, John Scofield Dizzy Gillespie & More

Breath By Breath, Hersch’s first album pairing a jazz rhythm section with string quartet, is one of his most ambitious projects to date. The album’s core is “The Sati Suite” inspired by Hersch’s meditation practice performed by Hersch with Drew Gress, Jochen Rueckert, Rogerio Boccato, and the Crosby Street String Quartet. “Worldly Winds,” the album’s first single, is included in our JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist for November 15. (Photo and excerpt courtesy Rebecca Ashley/BK Music PR).

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all day every day, we know just what to recommend when new albums are released every Friday. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of our 10 favorite songs from the weekend courtesy of our Editors’ Choice playlists, which will feature our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

Our Editors’ Choice playlist for the week of November 15 features a new single by pianist Fred Hersch, an innovative collaboration between Kenny G and “The Sound” of Stan Getz, a live cut by Dizzy Gillespie from a 1960 telecast, extended audio from a recording session by Joni Mitchell and much more.