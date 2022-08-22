JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Emmet Cohen, Wayne Shorter, Takuro Okada & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

As the season comes to a close, we begin today’s playlist with Joey Alexander‘s ode to summer from his latest album, Origin. Next, a jazz supergroup’s take on Wayne Shorter‘s composition, “Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair,” from the saxophone great’s final live concert before announcing his retirement. Following, a Teo Macero-inspired take on John Coltrane’s classic, “A Love Supreme” from Japanese multi-instrumentalist/composer Takuro Okada, while Troy Roberts blends funk, modern jazz and reggae on “Funkafarian,” the opening track of his latest album with his group, Nu Jive.

Speaking of multi-cultural fusion… this week’s playlist includes tracks by Charu Suri and The Alaya Project inspired by the cultural legacy of India. We also include the debut singles from The New Mastersounds‘ forthcoming 17th album, The Deplar Effect and Emmet Cohen‘s Uptown in Orbit. Next, an explosive collaboration between Gorillaz and Thundercat on “Cracker Island.” We close out with Jennifer Hartswick‘s upbeat celebration of wonderment on “By the River” from her upcoming album, Something in the Water.

Featured photo by Gabriela Gabrielaa.