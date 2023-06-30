JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Edmar Castañeda, Jon Batiste, John Coltrane & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

We open this week’s playlist with jazz harpist Edmar Castañeda‘s “Ventarròn,” inspired by the Argentinean tango and featuring a poem inviting us to be united in peace. “Clear Water” is a soul-searching Sly Stone-inspired new song from Meshell Ndegeocello’s new album, The Omnichord Real Book, featuring Jeff Parker. Multi-instrumentalist Yussef Dayes’ “Rust” features longstanding collaborator and friend Tom Mish, and is the second single from his upcoming album, Black Classical Music. Jon Batiste brings together a stellar lineup of collaborators, including NewJeans, Camilo, Cat Burns and J.I.D. on his new single, “Be Who You Are (Real Magic).”

Blues legend Bobby Rush chronicles his storied life on his autobiographical new single, “I’m the One,” announcing his new album, All My Love For You. “Impressions” is the first track from Evenings at the Village Gate, a new collection of previously unreleased live recordings from John Coltrane’s 1961 residency at The Village Gate with McCoy Tyner, Reggie Workman, Elvin Jones and the fiery playing of Eric Dolphy. Harold López-Nussa has signed with Blue Note and unveiled “Funky” as the first single from his upcoming Timba a la Americana, due out on August 25.

Scott Fisher explores themes of distorting reality and the inability of human beings to evolve in “Hour of Great Contempt” from Kingdom of Ego. “Unified Dakotas” is a new track by High Pulp, inspired by Miles Davis’ “Sketches of Spain” and featuring Jeff Parker. Closing the week’s playlist is “This Foolish Heart Could Love You,” one of four handpicked songs from Entre eux deux, the 2022 collaborative duo album by Melody Gardot and Philippe Powell, set to brand new luscious string arrangements on the new EP, Entre eux deux: The Paris Sessions.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Diana Bejarano.

