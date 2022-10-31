JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Duduka Da Fonseca, Timo Vollbrecht, Saib & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Opening this week’s playlist is Duduka Da Fonseca’s “Samba Novo,” the opening track from his latest album, Yes!!!, featuring a quartet blending together Brazilian rhythms with jazz. Experimental jazz duo sunking recently announced their new album by sharing the challenging and transcendent track, “Bad Habits.” Atlas Maior create original music, combining elements of progressive jazz with various genres, styles and traditions on “Basalt,” a single from their recently-released album, Hadal.

The playlist also includes “Mushroom Samba” by Berlin-based, Casablanca-born producer/multi-instrumentalist Saib, whom we recently interviewed for our JAZZIZ Travel podcast series. Timo Vollbrecht’s longstanding signature ensemble, the genre-exploring Fly Magic, features a three-movement suite inspired by the uncertainties and experiences during the pandemic lockdowns in a new album, Givers & Takers. All three movements form the center-piece of this week’s playlist.

Tom Skinner has shared a second track from his forthcoming album, Voices of Bishara, inspired by cellist Abdul Wadud’s 1978 solo album, By Myself, and to be released on November 4. Surya Botofasina, who was mentored by Alice Coltrane, has also released a new single, “Sun of Keshava,” which he describes as “optimism and hope personified” via an official statement. Closing out our playlist, jazz singer/songwriter Samantha Fierke and the opening track from her new album, Mirage; an astutely rhythmic tribute to Chick Corea titled “Kick It Loose.”

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.