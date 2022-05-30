JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Donny McCaslin, Joey Alexander, Julius Rodriguez & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We welcome the summer season by kicking off this week’s playlist with Joey Alexander‘s “Summer Rising” from his recently-released album of all-original compositions, Origin. Vocalist Sachal Vasandani and pianist Romain Collin cover Billie Eilish with “I Love You,” from their upcoming Still Life. Speaking of covers: we bring you Julius Rodriguez‘s cover of Stevie Wonder’s classic “All I Do” and the Bill Charlap Trio‘s taking on Dave Brubeck’s homage to Duke Ellington, “The Duke.” Appropriately, a beloved Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn signature tune follows.

“Black Liberation” announces the release of London-based improvised jazz artist DoomCannon‘s debut full-length, Renaissance, while “Clean Cut” is a track from Tetel Di Babuya‘s upcoming album, another debut worth looking out for. Next, Nate Najar celebrates the legacy of Charlie Byrd and Stan Getz’s seminal album, Jazz Samba, and Donny McCaslin‘s new single, “Body Blow,” bursting with unequivocal energy. Closing this week’s playlist, Seth MacFarlane, crooning like there’s no tomorrow on his version of the standard “No Moon at All” from his new album, Blue Skies.