JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: DJ Harrison, Hiromi, Keyon Harrold & More

This week’s playlist opens with Keyon Harrold’s collaboration with Robert Glasper and Common on “Find Your Peace” from his upcoming album, Foreverland, due out on January 19. DJ Harrison has shared his soulful cover of Donald Fagen’s “IGY.” Vocalist and bassist Janet Evra celebrates the unique allure of the French capital on her new album, Meet Me in Paris, featuring the original composition, “Paris.” “Floating with an Intimate Stranger” is a sleek mid-tempo groover from Mike Reed’s new album, The Separatist Party.

“Wanted” is the opening track from Hiromi’s Sonicwonderland, described as her heaviest and funkiest album to date. “Be Normal” is Jennifer Wharton’s first composition for her brass-forward ensemble Bonegasm and is included on the new album, Grit & Grace. Lizz Wright offers the first taste of her new album, Shadow, which will be released next year, by sharing its first single, “Sweet Feeling.”

Vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and pianist Chris Pattishall have released a haunting rendition of Dave and Iola Brubeck’s “They Say I Look Like God.” Singer and songwriter Defne Şahin based “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers,” the first single from her new album HOPE, on one of Emily Dickinson’s most famous poems. Our playlist’s closing track is “Curupira Modernista,” the opening track from Movement, the second album by guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins.

Featured photo by Eric Coleman.