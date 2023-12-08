JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Dayramir González, Ego May Ella, Verneri Pohjola & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with an exciting collaboration between pianist Dayramir González and Pedrito Martinez on “Transiciones en Azul” from Golzalez’s forthcoming V.I.D.A., which marks his 25th year as a professional musician. Trumpeter Antoine Drye joins forces with orchestrator Isaac Rez and an ensemble of over 20 musicians, giving a deft modern twist to a classic orchestral jazz sound on Antoine Drye with Strings: Retreat to Beauty (Oblation Vol. 3: Providence!), including a version of Thelonious Monk’s “Reflections.” Church Chords is a new project led by Stephen Buono that brings together a group of artists embedded in music scenes across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, making its debut on a forthcoming self-released title and featuring the lead track “Recent Mineral.”

“Come Fly With Me” is the title track from Judy Whitmore’s latest album, where the vocalist unites two of her greatest passions, traveling the world and continuing the legacy of the Great American Songbook. Pedal steel innovator Susan Alcorn’s new album, CANTO, is inspired by her travels to Chile and features our selection, “Mercedes Sosa,” dedicated to the late Argentinian folk singer. Janet Evra pays tribute to the French chansons tradition on her latest album, Meet Me in Paris, including a unique take on “C’est Si Bon.” You can find out more about the record by listening to our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the artist.

“Space Diamonds” is a track from Finnish trumpet maestro Verneri Pohjola’s new album, Monkey Mind, which we included in our list of ten albums released in November 2023 that you need to know about. “Higher Self” is a heavenly piece from the recently released final EP of Ego Ella May’s Fieldnotes series. Owen Broder has shared his version of a staple of Louis Armstrong’s repertoire, “Basin Street Blues.” Our conclusive track is “Song for Peace,” a breathtaking ballad from Kevin Hays, Ben Street and Billy Hart’s recently released trio album, Bridges.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

