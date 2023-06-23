JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Dara Starr Tucker, Moby, Cautious Clay & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs every week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Akwê,” the opening track from Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke’s full-length collaboration, Lean In. Composer Daniel Hersog reimagines “Red River Valley” on his big band album, Open Spaces (Folk Songs Reimagined), released today. Italian spiritual jazz artist Nicola Conte collaborates with Zara McFarlane on “Arise” from his new album, Umoja. Dara Starr Tucker presents a breathtaking rendition of the traditional roots-gospel hymn, “Just a Closer Walk With Three,” infused with a New Orleans second-line rhythm on her new, self-titled album.

Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca of Buena Vista Social Club fame has released “Mani Mambo,” a seismic new single reflecting his passion for fusion Afro-Caribbean piano runs and mambo-esque horn blasts with a rock-steady beat. “Shine” is a funky mid-tempo single from urban soul-jazz violinist Brooke Alford’s new album, Heaven on Earth. Benny Benack III offers his take on “Gary, Indiana” from The Music Man as one of the tracks from his new album, Third Time’s the Charm.

Moby has released Resound NYC, featuring orchestral reworks of 15 of his most iconic tracks, including a collaboration with Gregory Porter on its opener, “In My Heart.” Cautious Clay has signed with Blue Note Records and released “Ohio” as the lead single of his forthcoming full-length label debut, due out later this year. Our closing track is Raquel Britton’s bolero interpretation of the 1960s Francoise Hardy hit, “Mon Amie la Rose,” accompanied by Leo Amenudo on guitar. This is one of the tracks from her new album, C’est Magnifique, due out on July 21.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of Crossover Media.

