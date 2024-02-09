JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Cyrille Aimée, Abdullah Ibrahim, Julian Lage & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist begins with legendary pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim offering a new rendition of “Water from an Ancient Well” on 3, recorded live in London in concert, both with and without an audience. “76” is a hard-driving, bluesy track from Julian Lage’s new album, Speak To Me, which will be released on March 1. Oran Etkin recorded in Rio de Janeiro a version of “É Doce Morrer No Mar” with legendary songwriter Danilo Caymmi, whose father wrote the song back in 1941, as the opening track of his multi-cultural and globetrotting project Open Arms. Brooklyn-based baritone saxophonist Jonah Parzen-Johnson opens his forthcoming album, You’re Never Really Alone, with “When I Feel Like Myself,” a meditative invocation of self-realization.

“Talking to Bonnie” is the heartfelt opening track from Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra’s fifth album, Did You Do the Thing That We Talked About, due out on February 16. “Running” is the lead single from Norah Jones’ upcoming ninth studio album, Visions, a joyous collection of songs that will be released on March 8. “Barnyard Disturbance” is the first track shared from But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody?, which will be released this spring via Mack Avenue and finds Christian McBride teaming up with fellow virtuosic bassist Edgar Meyer on a masterclass of bass performance and compositions structured around the interplay of their instrument.

Karriem Riggins and Madlib have shared “Massamba Afundance,” the second single from the upcoming Jahari Massamba Unit album, YHWH is LOVE. Ulysses Owens Jr. introduces Generation Y, a starry ensemble of rising jazz stars, with A New Beat, which opens with a powerful rendition of Cannonball Adderley’s “Sticks” and that we listed among the new albums released in January 2024 that you need to know about. Our playlist closes with “Again Again,” a new single from Cyrille Aimée, taken from her upcoming album, á Fleur de Peau, which will be released on March 8 via Whirlwind Recordings.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Drew Boudreaux.

