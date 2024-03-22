JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer, Nubiyan Twist & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with nine-piece powerhouse Nubyian Twist’s collaboration with musical legend Nile Rodgers, bringing his disco mastery to the new single “Lights Out.” PRISM Quartet continue their exploration of the saxophone’s dual lineages in jazz and classical music on the third album of their Heritage/Evolution commissioning project, including an entrancing arrangement of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” by Matthew Levy. “Eyes of Love” is a cinematic psych track from Ghost Funk Orchestra’s fifth album, A Trip to the Moon.

Erica Falls showcases her ability to blend vintage soul with contemporary grooves on “Good Time,” a single from her latest album, Emotions. “Emergence” is the lead single from a new collaborative album by The Messthetics, the instrumental trio formed by former punk band Fugazi members bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty with free jazz guitarist Anthony Pirog, and saxophonist James Brandon Lewis. 13-piece Chilean band Newen Afrobeat showcase their open-minded attitude to the Afrobeat genre on their upcoming album, Frietas, due out on April 29 and featuring a collaboration with Brazilian singer and social critic Chico Cesar on “Es la Vida.”

DJ Harrison recently released a new covers album, Shades of Yesterday, shining a light on some of the deep cuts and beloved hits that make him the musician he is today, among which is a tribute to Vince Guaraldi, a take on “Lil Birdie” from the famed Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special. “Open Me” is the title track from Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble‘s new album, released in conjunction with the legendary ensemble’s 50th anniversary. “Equinox” is a single from Gilad Hekselman‘s Life, at the Village Vanguard, documenting a performance by the guitarist at the famed New York jazz venue. Closing our week’s playlist is “Philly Slop,” a track from But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody?, a new full-length collaboration between bassists Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Anna Webber.

