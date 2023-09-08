JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Chick Corea Elektric Band, jaimie branch, Herb Alpert & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist begins with “Baba Louie,” a track from jaimie branch’s final Fly or Die album, posthumously released on her long-time label International Anthem. Acclaimed drummer/composer Gregory Hutchinson recently unveiled “New Dawn,” the third preview from his genre-busting album, Da Bang, due out on September 29. Linda Purl teams up with music director Tedd Firth on This Could Be the Start, including a version of “Let’s Get Lost.” “No More Lies” is a collaboration between Thundercat and Tame Impala, to be released as a limited-edition 7” vinyl on September 9.

Herb Alpert released “East Bound and Down” as the lead single from his forthcoming album, Wish Upon a Star, due out on September 15. Joshua Redman has shared his transcendent performance of “Baltimore” as one of two instrumental tracks from his Blue Note debut, where are we. Candid released a version of “Charged Particles” from the previously-unreleased Chick Corea Elektric Band live album, The Future Is Now, due out on November 3.

The opening track from Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo’s second duo collaboration on El Arte del Bolero, Vol. 2, is a version of “En la Oscuridad” from the songbook of the great Tito Rodriguez. The New Mastersounds’ guitarist/bandleader Eddie Roberts has released the second single from his new project, The Lucky Strokes, entitled “Sweet Dreams.” This week’s playlist concludes with guitarist Ari Joshua weaving a dreamlike tapestry of melodies and ensemble textures in an emotional downtempo composition, “Nun Kommt es Werder,” which translates to “And Now It Comes.”

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of Candid Records.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.