JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Charles Lloyd, Vijay Iyer Trio, Lizz Wright & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Monk’s Dance,” a joyous single from jazz legend Charles Lloyd’s new double album, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, released via Blue Note Records. “Tolerance” is an odd meter big band composition released as the second single from Dan Pugach and his big band’s new album Bianca, inspired by animal rescue. Vijay Iyer’s latest trio album with Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey, Compassion, features a masterful interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” which Iyer selected as an indirect homage to the late Chick Corea.

The South Hill Experiment, helmed by Baird and Goldwash, collaborate with Karriem Riggins on “Little Monk” from their new EP, South Hill & Friends, which brings together elements of jazz, hip-hop, Mexican folk, psychedelia and more. Pianist and composer Adam Hersh has unveiled the chill and vibey “In the Midst” as the first single from Tornado Watch, due out on May 17. “Écoute Au Loin” is the lead single from The Closest Thing to Silence, a collaboration between prolific composer and new age music legend Ariel Kalma with synthesist Jeremiah Chiu and violist Marta Sofia Honer, recently released on International Anthem.

“Your Love” is an empowering new song by Lizz Wright, featuring Meshell Ndegeocello and Brandee Younger, and included on her upcoming album, Shadow. Magnus Lindgren and John Beasley offer a reinterpretation of the Beatles classic “Come Together” as the sole cover on their new album of intimate duo dialogues, Butterfly Effect. “Melancholia” is the opening track from Norwegian trumpeter Arve Henriksen and Dutch pianist Harmen Fraanje‘s duo album of lyrical investigations, Touch of Time, released via ECM. Percussionist and vocalist Ivan Llanes blends nuances of Cuban and Brazilian music on “Cubahia,” featuring composers and percussionists Gilmar Gomes and Gustavo Didalva and included on his debut LP, La Vida Misma.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo: Ogata/ECM Records.

