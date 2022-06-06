JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Charles Lloyd, Ronnie Foster, Kresten Osgood & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Sax legend Charles Lloyd has released his trio rendition of Billy Strayhorn’s “Blood Count,” featuring Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan. “Reboot” is the title track and lead single to organ great Ronnie Foster‘s first new album in 36 years, which will be released on July 15 and marks his return to the Blue Note label. We also acknowledge Sons of Kemet‘s recently announced breakup by including a track from their acclaimed 2018 album, Your Queen Is a Reptile, a piece dedicated to South African anti-apartheid activist, Albertina Sisulu.

Altopalo, the four-piece known for their experimental and guitar-driven blend of R&B, beats, ambient jazz and more, have shared their dream-like new single. Verve has dropped a new single from a forthcoming Ella Fitzgerald concert recording, previously unissued, and featured in our list of ten new albums released this month that you need to know about. The same list also features Kresten Osgood, showcasing his organ skills on his latest album, and guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso, whose take on Dizzy Gillespie’s renowned “A Night in Tunisia” makes this week’s playlist.

“Netola” is a stellar collaboration between Mali’s Amadou & Mariam and the American Blind Boys of Alabama, and a mesmerizing blend of Afro-pop and gospel. We revisit the original version of “Bluesette,” a jazz standard written by harmonica great Toots Thielemans, whose centennial we celebrate this year. And finally, ending this week’s playlist, “What a Funny Girl (You Used to Be),” a melancholic track from Frank Sinatra‘s oft-overlooked concept album Watertown, reissued this month as a deluxe edition.

