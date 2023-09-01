JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Cautious Clay, Alfredo Rodríguez, Irreversible Entanglements & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Yesterday’s Price,” a fiery instrumental track from Cautious Clay’s Blue Note debut album, Karpeh, featuring Ambrose Akinmusire and Immanuel Wilkins. New York City soul/pop collective Gideon King & City Blog reimagine Keane’s hit song, “Somewhere Only We Know” with renowned vocalist Ashley Hess. Pianist/bandleader Alfredo Rodriguez collaborates with fellow GRAMMY-nominated Cuban artist Cimafunk on “El Llamado” from his new album, Coral Way.

“Caraway” is the opening track from Aline Homzy’s debut album, éclipse, which finds her ushering the jazz violin tradition into the contemporary world with improvisation and nuanced composition. Danny Jonokuchi shared his bright-tempo samba arrangement of “What a Difference a Day Made,” featuring jubilant vocals from Alita Moses. “Inward, Curve” is one of the tracks from Jason Moran, Marcus Gilmore and tape loop specialist BlankFor.ms’ collaborative project, Refract.

Verve’s recently-released recording of Nina Simone’s live performance at the new 1966 Newport Jazz Festival, You’ve Got to Learn, includes her first-ever recording of “Music for Lovers.” Rising star Tawanda is featured on Ivan Lins’ new take on “I’m Not Alone (Anjo De Mim),” a track from his sumptuous new album, My Heart Speaks. “Free Love” is the lead single from Irreversible Entanglements’ new album, Protect Your Light. We close this week’s playlist with the opening track from vocalist/guitarist Allan Harris’ first live album in 13 years, a take on Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny.”

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo of Irreversible Entanglements by Piper Ferguson.

