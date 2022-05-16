JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Brandon Coleman, Najee, Ella Fitzgerald & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re listening to new tunes all the time, we know just what to recommend. That’s why, each Monday, we’ll be bringing you a roundup of ten songs, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

The First Lady of Song opens this week’s playlist with her version of Irving Berlin’s classic “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” announcing the forthcoming release of a previously-unissued concert recording of Ella Fitzgerald at the Hollywood Bowl from 1958. Our second track sees Benny Bock continuing his electroacoustic juxtapositions on his latest ambient-jazz single, “Eight Below Zero.”

Brandon Coleman’s “Be With Me” is an example of the cosmic approach toward music that is showcased in his upcoming new full-length, Interstellar Black Space. Following, a nocturnal double bill, as George Winston takes us into his nocturnal world on a beautiful solo piano piece and Minneapolis-based quartet Night Moves sing about “being a sad bastard, bloated and alone in the haze, and losing your love over and over again,” as they explain via an official statement.

“Goodbye (She Quietly Says)” is a highlight from Frank Sinatra’s 1970 concept album, Watertown, reissued via Frank Sinatra Enterprises/UMe on June 3. “Welcome to Hell” broadens the emotional palette of this week’s playlist even more, as UK-based trio black midi tells the story of a shell-shocked soldier’s excess and military discharge.

Livening up the mood, Santana and their immortal classic version of Tito Puente’s signature compositions, “Oye Como Va,” followed by a celebration of elegance, courtesy of Najee. Our conclusive track is the epic almost-sidelong opener from Miles Davis’ the one-of-a-kind jazz-rock-funk affair helmed by Miles Davis’ On the Corner, released 50 years ago!

Featured photo by Lauren Desberg.