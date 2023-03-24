JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Brandee Younger, Mette Henriette, Tauren Wells & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist with Mathew V, adding a layer of sass and flirtation to Peggy Lee’s iconic “Big Spender.” Mette Henriette offers a program of trio conversations of idiosyncratic and original expression on Drifting, presenting a rich pallet of timbres on “Indrifting You.” “Tales of the Elephant and the Butterfly” is a single from rising-star pianist Isaiah J. Thompson’s live album, The Power of the Spirit.

Brandee Younger has shared her version of the previously unrecorded and evocative Dorothy Ashby composition, “You’re a Girl for One Man Only,” from Brand New Life. Tauren Wells recorded an exclusive cover of Beyonce’s “Halo” as one of two new Spotify Singles. Murray A. Lightburn has released the title-track single from his new solo guitar album, Once Upon a Time in Montreal. Guitarist Ari Joshua leads an all-star classic organ quartet on his latest single, “Fresh.”

GoGo Penguin showcase their subtle range on the cinematic “Friday Film Special” from their new album, Everything Is Going To Be OK. Los Angeles-based trio Moonchild have released an acoustic take on “The List” from their renowned album, Voyager, following their recent GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. Closing this week’s playlist is “Truth,” a single from Dwight Trible’s new album, Ancient Future, combining cosmic electronic idiosyncrasies and keys with frenetic and avant-garde guitars.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Anton Corbijn.