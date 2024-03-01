JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Blue Lab Beats, Jacky Terrasson, Lage Lund & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s play opens with rising tenor saxophonist Boyce Justice Griffith capturing the essence of Joe Henderson’s early quintet sound in his single, “Joe’s Blues.” Guitarist Lage Lund showcases his dynamic interplay with fellow modern improvisers Tyshawn Sorey and Matt Brewer on “Tipsy Turvy.” Miss You, Dear Old Friend is a duo album of quiet meditations by bassist Alex Tremblay and guitarist Dan Liparini, which includes our selection, “Late Night in Madrid.” “Nature Boy” is from Culture Today, due out on April 5 and marking the urban-jazz album debut of U.K. duo Edy Forey, formed by vocalist Edy Szewy and keyboardist Guilhem Forey.

“Atrás da Porta” is one of the classic songs of iconic Brazilian singer Elis Regina reinvented by Darwin Del Fabro on Revisiting Elis Regina and produced by Delia Fischer, who also serves as the project’s music director. Trombonist and composer Brian Scarborough reflects on his personal experience upon the beginning of the COVID pandemic on “Broken” from his second album as a bandleader, We Need the Wind, where he continues to blend tradition and innovation while exploring new harmonic concepts. Renowned pianist Jacky Terrasson has shared “Est ce que tu me suis?,” a collaboration with vocalist Camille Bertault from Moving On, which will be released on April 19.

Natalie Douglas has released her lilting take on the classic ballad “You’ll Never Know,” the third single from her new album, Back to the Garden. The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective teams up with The Caroga Arts String Orchestra on “Baile Bailekita,” a high-energy tribute to Champaign West African Dance teacher Beilekita that is featured on the new live album, Fiesta at Caroga. “Wait a While,” a collaboration between Blue Lab Beats, neo-soul artist Farah Audhal and L.A.-based singer and producer Ambar Navran from the GRAMMY-winning duo’s forthcoming album, Blue Eclipse, closes this week’s playlist.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Dalong Ye-Lee.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.