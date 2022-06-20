JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Binker Golding, Charles Lloyd, Django Reinhardt & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

The immortal sound of Django Reinhardt’s guitar kicks off this week’s playlist, which continues with Paul Winter Consort’s take on the traditional spiritual “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” featuring Theresa Thomason and a new track from Norwegian guitarist/composer Kim Mhyr to disappear into.

Following, London-based composer/saxophonist Binker Golding embraces blues motifs on “Love Me Like a Woman” from his latest album, featuring a stellar guitar solo by Billy Adamson. Azymuth’s Telecommunication celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. We acknowledge it by revisiting one of its standout tracks, followed by Finnish pop artist Ina Forsman channeling the vintage aura of ‘60s soul-jazz in a new single capturing the feeling of saying “I love you” for the first time.

Next, is a Nat King Cole rarity from a newly-released Capitol/UMe digital collection and the first single from Brazilian classical guitarist Plínio Fernandes’ upcoming major-label album. In closing, a Charles Lloyd double bill with something new, a duet with Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan, and something classic, the title track from his beloved 2000 album The Water is Wide.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.