JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Bill Frisell, PJ Morton, Charles Lloyd & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

We open this week’s playlist with “Where’s Danny,” a new funk anthem by Ghost-Note from their new album, Mustard n’Onions, mentioned in our list of ten new albums released in April 2024 that you need to know about. Guitarist Yotam Silberstein is joined by George Coleman, John Patitucci and Billy Hart on his new recording, Standards, where he offers his take on six classic compositions, including “Serenata,” composed in 1947 by Leroy Anderson and popularized by Nat King Cole. Jahari Massamba Unit, the duo of producers and multi-instrumentalists Madlib and Karriem Riggins, have shared “Otis’ Tambourine” from their new collaborative full-length, YHWH Is Love.

“Throughout” is a track from Bill Frisell’s Orchestras, an expansive double album presenting the guitarist’s trio with Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston in collaboration with the Brussels Philharmonic and the Umbria Jazz Orchestra performing arrangements by Michael Gibb. In her new album, Stealing Moments, vocalist Viktoria Tolstoy offers her rendition of the late Esbjörn Svensson’s composition “Hands Off,” featuring new lyrics by the pianist’s widow, Eva. “Please Be Good” is the first single from PJ Morton’s upcoming album, written and recorded in Africa this past fall. “Faiset” is a track from Finesse, the ninth album by trumpeter and composer Jim Rotondi, comprising an orchestra of virtuosi conducted and arranged by Jakob Helling, all of whom are steeped in the historically and musically rich tradition of Austria, where Rotondi currently resides and teaches.

Danielle Nicole has shared “Love on My Brain,” a potent hybrid of vintage R&B and driving blues with booming drums that is included in her new album, The Love You Bleed. Jazz-pop artist Halie Loren has shared her take on the Mose Allison classic “Stop the World,” defining the song via an official statement as the “friend I can always turn to for some cathartic commiseration.” Closing this week’s playlist is Charles Lloyd’s enchanting homage to Booker Little on “Booker’s Garden” from his new double album, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo by Matthew Septimus.

