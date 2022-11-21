JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Bill Frisell, Charles Lloyd, Amos Lee & More | Playlist

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist with Amos Lee‘s rendition of “My Funny Valentine,” from his new full-length album celebration of Chet Baker, My Ideal. We follow that up with Nikki Yanofsky‘s take on another beloved classic composition, “C’est Si Bon,” a nod to 1960s Paris with a very classic French arrangement from her new album, Nikki By Starlight. Drummer Duduka Da Fonseca inspires the other musicians of his Quarteto Universal with his opening solo and the forcefulness of his interplay on “Transition” from his new album, Yes!!! “Holiday” is a playful track from Bill Frisell’s new Blue Note album, Four, featuring Gerald Clayton, Johnathan Blake and Greg Tardy. Charles Lloyd showcases his endless creativity in a trio setting with Julian Lage and Zakir Hussain on “Desolation Sound” from the saxophonist’s final Trio of Trio’s release, Sacred Thread.

Jesse Harris sets a beautiful jazz melody amid torrid distortion on “Hummingbird” from his new album, Silver Balloon. “Convergency” is one of two tracks from jazz and pop saxophonist Candy Dulfer‘s latest album, We Never Stop, to feature special guest Nile Rodgers on guitar. Toronto-based artist Kingo Halla fuses jazz, soul and psychedelia on his tender debut single, “Water In The Rose.” Saxophonist Charles Owens‘ unique rendition of Supertramp’s iconic hit song, “Breakfast in America,” kicks off his new album Golden Moments, where he digs deep into the meaning that certain songs carry for us. Speaking of reinterpretations… Rudresh Mahanthappa‘s Hero Trio take on the titular theme song from the widely popular video game on their EP Animal Crossing, released earlier this year.

Featured image by Monica Jane Frisell.

