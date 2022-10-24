JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Atlas Maior, Avishai Cohen, Mark Turner & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

Atlas Maior kicks off our playlist for the week, combining elements of progressive jazz with various genres, styles and traditions on “Basalt,” one of the singles from their recently-released album, Hadal. Bobby Watson pays tribute to his Kansas City hometown on his latest album, Back Home in Kansas City, which includes the haunting ballad “Dear Lord” from the fabled Coltrane songbook. Louis Cole released his new album, Quality Over Opinion, which includes the infectious single, “Let It Happen.”

Guitarist/composer Joshua Stamper showcases his trademark blending and blurring of the line between classical, jazz and experimental music on his latest album, soma schema, which includes the brief track “webworkers.” This week’s playlist also includes the second part of Avishai Cohen’s recently-released new quartet album, Naked Truth, which takes the form of an extemporaneous suite. “Lincoln Heights” is the conclusive track of another recent highlight ECM release, Mark Turner’s Return from the Stars.

“7.5” offers a taste of experimental Argentine band Lujo Asiático’s new album, After Ashram, which draws on Brian Eno’s ‘70s ambient period and Pharoah Sanders’ influential style of free and spiritual jazz. Lionel Loueke and Gilles Peterson continue to remix their way through Herbie Hancock’s most iconic tunes on “One Finger Snap Version.” Saxophonist Candy Dulfer channels vintage funk vibes on “YeahYeahYeah,” the feisty opening track of her new album, We Never Stop. Closing out this week’s playlist is urban jazz harpist Mariea Antoinette’s reinvention of Luther Vandross’ classic, “So Amazing.”