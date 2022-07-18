JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Angélique Kidjo, Ronnie Foster, Gard Nilssen & More (PLAYLIST)

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We kick off this week’s playlist with Ronnie Foster’s take on Stevie Wonder’s classic song, “Isn’t She Lovely,” from his recently-released album, Reboot. Following, The Cookers Quintet pays tribute to boxing heavyweights of the past on their muscular new single and Julian Lage augments his core trio with Jorge Roeder and Dave King with the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell on “Word for Word,” from his upcoming album View With a Room.

Next, we revisit Angélique Kidjo‘s take on the Talking Heads’ classic hit song, “Once in a Lifetime” from her 2018 album, Remain in Light, which she performed at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. Kidjo has also recently released an album collaboration with French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter/composer Ibrahim Maalouf, inspired by the ancient tale of the Queen of Sheba. Following, Pete Calandra’s latest Latin-influenced jazz track with a sultry groove from his Straight Up project and Kim Myhr’s new psychedelic R&B track, “Gifting Senselessly in Endless Lavishness.”

“Only Time Will Tell,” the new single from trumpeter/vocalist/composer Jennifer Hartwick, explores the story of a woman scorned. Austin-based funk and soul band Honey Made strut their stuff on their new single, “Upstairs.” We then conclude this week’s playlist with “The Room Next To Her,” the closing track from Elastic Wave, the recently-released latest album by Gard Nilssen, one of Europe’s most creative improvising drummers.