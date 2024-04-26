JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Al Di Meola, Zacchae’us Paul, Lizz Wright & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each week, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar.

This week’s playlist opens with “Fandango,” the first single from Al Di Meola’s forthcoming album, Twentyfour, which finds him fusing traditional elements of flamenco music with modern jazz sensibilities. Pianist Larry Goldings and trumpeter John Sneider breathe new life into the classic “Laugh Clown Laugh” on Chinwag, their three-decades-in-the-making debut album as a duo. Contemporary jazz guitarist Chris Standring shares his joy and optimism on his new album, As We Think, featuring the track “Chocolate Shake.” Multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Zacchae’us Paul crafts a youthful yet profound exploration of Black music and the African diaspora in his upcoming album, Jazz Money, which includes the lead single “Mama Said.”

Acclaimed hard-bop supergroup One for All, featuring Eric Alexander, Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, David Hazeltine, John Webber and Joe Farnsworth, is joined by special guest George Coleman on their first release in seven years, Big George, featuring a take on the Hank Mobley favorite, “This I Dig of You.” “Smoothie” is an uptempo, tambourine-driven soul-jazz groover from Old School, the new album by The New Mastersounds. “Root of Mercy” is one of five original compositions from singer/songwriter Lizz Wright‘s new album, Shadow, her debut studio album released on her label, Blues & Greens. You can also click here to listen to our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Wright.

“Soy Yo” is the opening Latin jazz track from La Vida Misma, the debut album by Cuban-American percussionist and vocalist Ivan Llanes. Nigel Hall and DJ Harrison for a tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire on their collaborative album The Burning Bush: A Journey Through the Music of Earth, Wind & Fire, due out on May 10 and featuring the lead single, a rendition of the iconic band’s eponymous namesake track. Our playlist’s closing track is “Strange Meeting,” a new single from Orchestras, Bill Frisell‘s expansive double album, presenting the guitarist’s trio with Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston in collaboration with The Brussels Philharmonic and the Umbria Jazz Orchestra, performing arrangements by Michael Gibbs.

Featured photo courtesy of Candid Records.

