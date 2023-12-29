JAZZIZ Discovery: Winter 2024


"THAT BOP" BOB JAMES From the Album: JAZZ HANDS Purchase Album Contemplative solo piano greets listeners at the start of “Sea Goddess,” a track from Bob James’ latest recording Jazz Hands (evosound). Before long, the pianist and composer (84 on Christmas Day) is joined by a full band as mood and tempo lift, conjuring the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz