JAZZIZ Discovery Summer 2023


"ASSASSIN” CORY WONG From the Album: THE PAISLEY PARK SESSION Purchase Album Cory Wong’s self-released Paisley Park Session displays yet another facet of this Minneapolis-based, Grammy-nominated guitarist, bassist, songwriter, podcast-host and producer on his way to stardom. Featured here is the song “Assassin,” its Brecker Brothers vibe taking listeners through a high-energy journey with Wong on six-string

