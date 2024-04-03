JAZZIZ Discovery: Spring 2024

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5HubpyQCF3fff0W4DN0U2u?si=d7337a0ab0454bdd
"INTRO"
RYAN DeHEUS
From the Album:
PRIVATE PARLOUR (BOSSA VIBES)
As a teenager, Ryan DeHues
took top honors in a national crooner competition that was sponsored by Pat Boone’s record label — his prize was a record contract. Since then, the Michigan-based singer has recorded a few more albums, including last year’s Private Parlour (Bossa Vibes)
(Freaksville), a collaboration with the French pop duo Double Françoise
. DeHues, an avid consumer of European indie pop, contacted the duo (Maxence Jutel and Elisabeth Jutel) and proposed that they work together on a bossa nova project, as Brazilian music was a particular passion for all concerned. Traveling back and forth between the U.S. and Europe, they crafted a smart update of bossa nova, combining classic elements of the music with contemporary electronic flourishes. “Intro,” the brief snippet that opens the recording, provides just a taste of what is to follow. Check out Track 11 on JAZZIZ Discovery for more.
"SAMBA GRINGO"
SCOTT MAYO
From the Album:
MEU BRASIL
On Meu Brasil
(Cornell House), saxophonist Scott Mayo
pays homage to the rhythmic allure and energy of Brazil, drawing upon his experience and collaborations with iconic artists such as Sérgio Mendes, Dori Caymmi and Guingas. The standout track, “Samba Gringo,” is a testament to his seamless fusion of contemporary cultures and influences. Included here, the song features vocals by Mayo’s son Michael (a Mack Avenue recording artist), who penned the track, and adds a delightful layer of familial connection and musical synergy.
"FOR THE PALMS"
LEE RITENOUR & DAVE GRUSIN
From the Album:
BRASIL
Lee Ritenour
and Dave Grusin
reunite on their latest offering, Brasil
(Candid). The album serves as a celebration of a lifelong friendship and musical partnership spanning more than a half century. It also showcases their uncanny ability to communicate on a level that transcends the ordinary each time they take to the stage or studio. Their early work together, in a diverse range of musical genres, and subsequent collaborations came to a head with their ground-breaking ’80s Brazilian album Harlequin
, featuring vocalist Ivan Lins. Their latest venture, recorded this time in Brazil, features Ritenour’s virtuosic guitar intertwining seamlessly with Grusin’s lush arrangements and signature piano performances, as can be heard on “For the Palms,” our selection. With guest appearances from Lins and other indigenous Brazilian artists, the pair once again raises the bar.
"SO TINHAH QUE SER COM VOCE (THIS LOVE THAT I FOUND)"
ELIANE ELIAS
From the Album:
QUIETUDE
A masterful interpreter of the classic Brazilian songbook, Eliane Elias
took a bit of a detour on her Grammy-winning 2021 recording Mirror Mirror
. Teaming up with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, respectively, she engaged in a series of piano duets that focused on the participants’ dazzling virtuosity. With her latest release, 2023’s Quietude
(Candid), Elias returns to her roots with an album of bossa nova standards on which her warm, intimate vocals (in Portuguese) are more prominent than her subtle yet expert piano playing. Hewing to the early days of the music, Elias is accompanied by a rotating roster of guitarists — Marcus Texeira, Lula Galvão and the late Oscar Castro-Neves. A São Paulo native, Elias interprets music that she’s played or listened to most of her life, including songs by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Carlos Lyra, Vinicius de Moraes (with whom she toured at the age of 17), Dorival Cayymi and Roberto Carlos. Elias’ sprightly piano kicks off and concludes her gently swinging read of Jobim’s “Só Tinhah Que Ser Com Você” (This Love That I Found), with accompaniment from guitarist Teixeira, bassist/co-producer Marc Johnson and drummer Celso de Almeida. Quietude
, like its predecessor, was nominated for a Grammy.
"PONTA DA PRAIA"
ADOLFO MENDONÇA featuring RANDY BRECKER
From the Album:
BRAZILIAN CHILDHOOD
While he now teaches at the University of Minnesota, Adolfo Mendonça
maintains vivid memories of his “Brazilian childhood” — which, not coincidentally, is the title of his recent, self-released debut recording. On individual tracks, the keyboardist, composer and educator provides musical impressions of places he remembers fondly from his native country, including the Ponta da Praia neighborhood in the city of Santos, and the Alto da Serra, a hill outside the city of Serra Negra where people go to watch the sunset. The track “Ponta da Praia,” our selection, begins with the scene-setting sounds of surf, sea gull cries and boat horns. The track is suffused with a nostalgic warmth thanks to the gold-hued trumpet of Randy Brecker, as well as Mendonça’s sun-dappled piano, with Alejandro Arena’s deep-toned bass and Mark Feinman’s skittering drums supplying the foundation. Mendonça is firmly rooted in his native country — he includes a couple of tunes from Jobim’s legendary canon — but reaches further afield, as well, even interpreting a song by Nirvana. And he certainly extends his scope with his accompanying musicians, who hail from Colombia, Spain, Israel, the U.S. and Mozambique.
"RENATA MARIA"
IVAN LINS
From the Album:
MY HEART SPEAKS
The music of Ivan Lins
has dazzled jazz and pop artists for decades — his songs have been performed or recorded by Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Barbra Streisand, George Benson, Sting and Diana Krall, to name a few. On his 2023 release My Heart Speaks
(Resonance), Lins enlisted the 91-piece Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra to provide soaring backgrounds for a program of his more-obscure songs along with his Los Angeles-based rhythm section. Lins, who lives in Rio de Janeiro and Lisbon, had sent some 40 songs to Resonance label chief George Klabin and arranger Kuno Schmid, instructing them to select whatever tunes they wanted to use for the album. Among the tracks that made the final cut was the lovely and mysterious “Renata Maria,” included here. The tale, sung by Lins in Portuguese, is about a beautiful sea goddess who briefly appears on the shore, then disappears, entrancing a sailor who spends his days futilely searching for her. Initially, Lins sent the song, sans lyrics, to his friend Leila Pinheiro for her new album. Pinheiro then asked legendary Brazilian artist Chico Buarque to write lyrics. In a neat bit of symmetry, Lins’ melody was inspired by Buarque’s tune “Joana Francesca,” which was dedicated to another entrancing female figure, the French actress Jeanne Moreau.
"COISA MAS LINDA"
ANTONIO ADOLFO
From the Album:
BOSSA 65: CELEBRATING CARLOS LYRA AND ROBERTO MENESCAL
Antonio Adolfo
was just 17 when he started working with bossa nova pioneer Carlos Lyra in 1963. Adolfo had been making a name for himself as a pianist working the clubs of Beco das Garrafas (Bottles Alley) in Copacabana Beach when he came to the attention of Lyra, already an established figure in the burgeoning bossa nova field. Lyra hired Adolfo and his trio as backing musicians for Pobre Menina Rica
(Poor Rich Girl), a play for which he and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes had written songs. The engagement was an important milestone for the pianist, who continued to work with Lyra as a valued sideman, producer and arranger, and with whom he maintained a friendship until Lyra passed away in December 2023. Fortunately, Adolfo was able to pay tribute to his friend and mentor while he was still living, with his 2023 release Bossa 65: Celebrating Carlos Lyra and Roberto Menescal
(AAM Music) — Menescal, too, was a significant figure in Adolfo’s life, one with whom he’d tour and record. The album begins with the bossa ballad “Coisa Mais Linda” (The Most Beautiful Thing), a winsome track penned by Lyra and De Moraes and featuring Adolfo’s sparkling piano and wordless vocals, an easy-going rhythm and sterling contributions from trombonist Rafael Rocha and guitarist Lula Galvão.
"DELUXE REFUGE"
ED MOTTA
From the Album:
BEHIND THE TEA CHRONICLES
Inspired by film-noir, ’70s cop shows and Brazilian and American pop and jazz, Ed Motta
continues to push boundaries on his 14th release, 2023’s Behind the Tea Chronicles
(MPS). After a five-year-hiatus, Motta returns with a collection of new songs that combine his many passions — and yes, the cat does enjoy his tea, particularly a certain High Mountain Oolong that’s harvested in Taiwan, he told JAZZIZ columnist Jonathan Widran. He also copped to his love of Steely Dan, the influence of which is especially pronounced on the track “Deluxe Refuge,” included here. A brace of trombones and back-up singers punctuate a funky rhythm, churned by Motta on clavinet, as well as bassist Alberto Continentino and drummer Sergio Mellos, with Frank Colón adding percussive tension on tabla. But it’s the danger-tinged lyric, peopled by an unscrupulous private eye, mobsters and money launderers, that really gives off the Steely vibe. “Better change ID, your name, disappear,” Motta sings, later explaining, “I’m on an island/Deluxe refuge I’ve dreamed.” Motta’s wife, artist Edna Lopes, created a vivid video tableau — as she did for several of the tracks here — utilizing action figures and meticulously hand-crafted sets; it can be viewed on YouTube.
"MY OWN EMBRACE (BLUE IN GREEN)"
DANI ASSIS
From the Album:
DANIEL
Twin passions for jazz and Brazilian music guide the aesthetic of vocalist Dani Assis
. The son of famed percussionist Nanny Assis, Dani grew up with the sounds of Jobim and Djavan in his ears, while his later jazz training led him to fully embrace the music of Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald, among others. Assis masterfully melds jazz and Brazilian influences on “My Own Embrace (Blue in Green),” a contrafact of the beauteous Bill Evan-Miles Davis ballad from Kind of Blue
, for which Assis also wrote deeply personal lyrics. “A place for me, so sweet, I can’t see,” he sings, the melancholy words mirroring the melody. “A symptom of the blue in green/I feel it fill my heart, my soul.” Fortunately, Assis doesn’t have to go it alone, as he receives sterling support from pianist Pete Levin, bass legend Ron Carter, Mile-ish trumpeter Tolga Bilgin, and yes, his father, who lends his expert touch on percussion. The track, which examines the depths of depression from the inside looking out, was released as a single last summer, and is slated to appear on Assis’ album DaniEL
(Mandacaru).
"FOTOGRAFIA"
NIKOS CHATZITSAKOS
From the Album:
TINY BIG BAND 2
Born in Athens, Greece, and based in New York, bassist and bandleader Nikos Chatzitsakos
recently released his sophomore recording with his superb nonet (plus two vocalists). The self-produced album,Tiny Big Band 2
, features a program of well-loved standards, all arranged by Chatzitsakos, as well as classic numbers by Donald Byrd and Duke Pearson. The group dips into the Antonio Carlos Jobim songbook for a read of “Fotografia,” included here, the arrangement of which teases out the saudade
, or melancholy, of the sensual tune. Twinkling Fender Rhodes, acoustic bass and trombone establish the mood early on, which is expertly echoed in solos by trumpeter Joey Curreri, pianist Wilfie Williams and Chatzitsakos. Having graduated with honors from Berklee College of Music, where he studied with Linda May Han Oh, John Patitucci and Ben Street among others, and played with Ralph Peterson’s lauded GenNext Big Band, Chatzitsakos evinces a gorgeous tone that anchors the session throughout.
"A LITTLE BIT OF ENGLISHNESS"
RYAN DeHUES featuring DOUBLE FRANCOISE
From the Album:
PRIVATE PARLOUR (BOSSA VIBES)
On “A Little Bit of Englishness,” a cut from his recent album Private Parlour (Bossa Nova Vibes)
(Freaksville), Ryan DeHues
celebrates the joys of a jaunt to jolly old London. A breezy bossa nova rhythm conjures the image of a couple — namely, DeHues and his singing partner Elisabeth Jutel — driving through the English countryside, excitingly discussing all the things they plan to do when they get to the city. Of course, Piccadilly and Camden are on the itinerary, as are a few pubs, and the pair contemplates scarfing fish and chips and watching a snooker match; perhaps later they’ll take in a show in the theater district. DeHues, who was raised in a small town in Michigan, fell in love with jazz and big band as a kid — unsurprisingly, as his parents both sang with Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians in the 1970s. Previous albums found him crooning songbook standards, while his new album detours into the world of Brazilian jazz and pop and features original material. Private Parlour
, a collaboration between the singer and the French pop duo Double Françoise (Elisabeth Jutel and keyboardist Maxence Jutel), presents a hip bossa nova update.
"CHOVENDO NA ROSEIRA"
DOUG RICHARDS ORCHESTRA
From the Album:
THROUGH A SONIC PRISM: THE MUSIC OF ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM
During the pandemic, Doug Richards took a deep dive into the Jobim songbook. He became so captivated by the maestro’s music that he determined to write orchestral arrangements, to “construct a framework that would complement its beautiful design.” The 14 tracks on the Doug Richards Orchestra
’s Through a Sonic Prism: The Music of Antonio Carlos Jobim
(self-released) are the result. Richards interpreted well-loved Jobim standards such as “Samba de Uma Nota Só” and “Insensatez,” as well as some lesser known (at least outside Brazil) gems, his intriguing harmonies and textures lending additional color to the compositions. The album kicks off on an exciting note, with an acoustic bass riff setting a buoyant tone that’s picked up by the ensemble on the opening “Chovendo Na Roseira.” Bluesy piano underlines the light-filled vocals of Laura Ann Singh, who delivers the Portuguese lyric with gusto. A confluence of reeds and woodwinds maintains the essential bounce of the piece, punctuated by Rick Rieger’s baritone saxophone. Richards’ orchestra comprises top players from his home base of Richmond, Virginia, where he founded the jazz studies program at Virginia Commonwealth University. During his 40-plus-year tenure, students such as Steve Wilson, James Genus and Clarence Penn have benefited from his guidance.
"A GRANDE FAMILIA"
BILLY MARROWS
From the Album:
PENELOPE
There’s a bittersweet story behind the making of Billy Marrows
’ self-released album Penelope
. The U.K.-based guitarist recorded the tracks as a surprise for his mother, Penny, who had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Fortunately, Marrows and a few of his bandmates were able to perform the music for Penny before she passed away last summer. (A painter, her colorful abstract artwork graces the cover of the album.) The full 12-piece ensemble — and various smaller combinations thereof — can be heard on the recording, and perhaps it’s no surprise that the group is called A Grande Família, also the title of a track on the album. That song, our selection, begins with subdued bass, guitar and percussion, which provide a foundation for strings, wind and reed instruments. Arranged by Marrows, the chamber-esque piece utilizes flute (Dijan Mbanu) and trombone (Olli Martin) to great effect, as well as sighing group vocals, which conjure classic bossa nova antecedents. The award-winning guitarist, who graduated from London’s Royal Academy of Music in 2017, has been making a name for himself as both a leader and sideman. Marrows is donating proceeds from the sale of the album to the World Child Cancer organization.
"CHEGA DE SAUDADE"
SARAH McKENZIE
From the Album:
WITHOUT YOU
Australian-born vocalist and pianist Sarah McKenzie
became intrigued with bossa nova after hearing Oscar Peterson’s version of the Jobim standard “Wave.” She then tumbled down the Jobim rabbit hole, which led her to Brazilian singers such as Elis Regina and Astrid Gilberto. So, unsurprisingly, Jobim receives the lion’s share of tunes on McKenzie’s recent release Without You
(Normandy Lane/PIAS), which she dedicates to the maestro. The origins of the recording hark back to McKenzie’s 2017 visit to Brazil, where she performed at the opening of a Blue Note club in Rio de Janeiro and befriended guitarist Romero Lubambo and cellist Jacques Morelenbaum. A few years later, the Brazilian music legends performed remotely with McKenzie on a version of Jobim’s “Corcovado,” a video of which earned 1.8 million hits on Facebook. This got the ball rolling for a full album on which the three would collaborate. Among the Brazilian favorites comprising the program — which also includes McKenzie originals — is one of the first worldwide bossa nova hits, Jobim’s “Chega de Saudade,” which has been performed in English as “No More Blues.” A brisk samba rhythm blows like a tropical breeze behind McKenzie’s radiant vocal, in which she delivers the lyrics in both Portuguese and English. The singer’s expert piano and Lubambo’s elegant guitar add to and soar atop the rhythmic push of bassist Geoff Gascoyne, drummer Peter Erskine and percussionist Rogerio Boccato.
"PRELUDIO FLAMENCO"
FRANCESCO CROSARA
From the Album:
CIRCULAR MOTION
Chick Corea’s influence on Francesco Crosara
can be heard throughout the Italian-born pianist’s recent recording Circular Motion
(OA2). Like Corea, Crosara refuses to be pigeonholed as a straightahead or fusion jazz artist, but rather seamlessly combines their aesthetics and instrumentation throughout the album. The Seattle-based pianist employs three separate trios over the original 10-track program, and switches between acoustic and electric pianos, as well as acoustic and electric bass accompaniment. Also like Corea — who had been a family friend — Crosara has a penchant for Latin flavors, which he injects into tunes such as the opening “Preludio Flamenco,” our selection. Flamenco guitar maestro Paco de Lucía is another touchstone for the pianist, who aptly conjures the Spanish style here. Bassist Farko Dosumov provides slippery, Jaco-esque electric bass behind Crosara’s elegant pianism — and on an expressive solo, as well — while drummer D’Vonne Lewis drives the rhythm and provides plenty of texture and color. Crosara’s lyrical piano demonstrates how profoundly Corea’s music affected him, and he further cites Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Keith Jarrett as inspirations.
"THE WORST IS YET TO COME"
NEFELI FASOULI
From the Album:
PHASES
Showcasing Nefeli Fasouli
’s extraordinary talent, the self-released Phases
offers a glimpse into the future of a jazz musician ordained to be a star inside and outside the world of jazz. With each track on the album, Fasouli naturally navigates various terrain, showcasing her versatility as both a vocalist and songwriter. Our selection, “The Worst Is Yet To Come,” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that embodies her ability to tell a story through the structure of song, with a hook, seductive vocals and a band that cooks and simmers and keeps the listener wanting more.
"DARK LOVE"
CALLUM ALLARDICE
From the Album:
CINEMATIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
While they started out as a traditional big band under another moniker, New Zealand guitarist and composer Callum Allardice
’s Cinematic Light Orchestra gradually began taking on the filmic and orchestral elements that would become their trademark. The band’s recent release, Cinematic Light Orchestra
(Earshift Music), showcases its aesthetic, which blends fully written sections with improvisation. In fact, the recording sessions were held separately, one with the rhythm section and brass, the other with the 10-piece string section. The results are quite dramatic, as on the opening track “Dark Love,” in which an almost elegiac rhythm is established early in the piece. Allardice’s guitar wanders forlornly through the proceedings, with the orchestra underlining the mood with cushiony strings, while woodwinds and brass provide additional color. Recognized and awarded for both his compositions and his playing, Allardice cites influences including indie rock, spaghetti westerns and contemporary jazz, and his sound may remind some listeners of Kurt Rosenwinkel.
"LOVE AND LET LOVE"
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY
From the Album:
FINDING BEAUTY: ORIGINALS, VOL. 1
Having penned hits for Barbra Streisand and collaborated (posthumously) with Cole Porter, Ann Hampton Callaway
has achieved both critical and commercial success as a performer and composer. Surprisingly, her most recent recording, 2023’s Finding Beauty, Originals Vol. 1
(Shanachie), is her first album of all-original material. For the occasion, Callaway invited Melissa Manchester, Tierney Sutton and Kurt Elling, among others, to sing with her, and includes songs she had written for Al Jarreau and Lena Horne, who, unfortunately, never were able to record them. (Jarreau passed away, and Horne just ran out of time during the session for what would be her last album). Callaway co-wrote “Love and Let Love,” included here, with film and TV composer Michele Brourman, intending it as a gay pride/human rights statement. Starting with just fingersnaps and Trey Henry’s bouyant bass line, Callaway trades verses with Elling, whose deep-chested vocal provides contrast, the pair coming together on the chorus. Keyboardist Jeff Babko, guitarst Paul Viapiano and drummer Ray Brinker provide further uplift. The tune, Callaway writes in the liner notes, was conceived of as a ballad, but producer and bassist Henry “reimagined it into a joyous musical happening that provides a beautiful funk/jazz setting for me and fellow Chicago jazz singer Kurt Elling.”
"SKYLINE"
PHIL SARGENT
From the Album:
SONS
On his 2010 recording A New Day
, guitarist Phil Sargent
featured vocalist Aubrey Johnson. Johnson’s uncle, Lyle Mays, keyboardist and co-architect of the Pat Metheny Group, then expressed admiration for Sargent’s music, giving the guitarist an enormous boost and inspiring him to pen the tunes “Skyline” and “Breathe” that open and close his most recent self-released recording, Sons
. As its title implies, the recording is a reaction to and reflection on Sargent’s role as a father to boys, the first of whom was born just after A New Day
came out. More than a dozen years passed between that album and this one. On Sons
, Sargent reunites with his longtime rhythm team of bassist Greg Loughman and drummer Mike Connors, and adds pianist Anastassiya Petrova and trumpeter Jerry Sabatini, respectively, on a few tracks. The aforementioned “Skyline” kicks off the album with fizzy excitement, beginning with Petrova’s exuberant chords. She’s immediately joined by Sargent’s keening notes and the galloping rhythm team, exuding the excitement of city lights and the promise of the night ahead. Textured and gleeful, Sargent’s leads are quicksilver and biting, and he’s matched in soulful intensity by Petrova, whose solo shines with Times Square wattage. The skylines of Boston and New York are more than familiar to Sargent, who has established himself on the jazz scenes of both cities and performed with Dave Liebman, Jerry Bergonzi and the Ali Mehmet Sanlikol Jazz Orchestra, among others.
"ELEPHANT WALK"
ARI JOSHUA featuring MEDESKI and MARTIN
After a promising start, Ari Joshua
suffered some setbacks. The South African-born, Seattle-raised guitarist had received a scholarship to The New School in New York City, and afterwards became an in-demand Big Apple session player. But the pressures of the profession caught up with him and he moved back to Seattle. During the past few years, Joshua has been releasing music from his “vaults,” sharing tracks he made with the likes of Robert Glasper, Marco Benevento, Skerik and members of Trey Anastasio’s band. He’s also recorded in recent years with keyboardist John Medeski and drummer-percussionist Billy Martin, of Medeski, Martin and Wood fame. Among the trio’s releases is the slow-rolling, funky single “Elephant Walk,” a whimsical tune that conjures the lumbering motion of a young pachyderm making its way in the world, or at least down Bourbon Street. Joshua elicits a swampy sound from his custom-made Languedoc guitar, his textured lines plodding along to the deliberate second-line rhythms set by Martin’s cow bell and enlivened by Medeski’s New Orleans honky-tonk piano and atmospheric Hammond B-3.
"REVERSE"
DARREN PICKERING SMALL WORLDS
From the album:
DARREN PICKERING SMALL WORLDS VOLUME 2
In 2022, Darren Pickering Small Worlds
released its debut album, introducing a signature sound that blends contemporary jazz and electronics with an ear toward the cinematic. Last year, the Christchurch, New Zealand, based ensemble followed up with Volume Two
(Rattle), doubling down on the electronics part of the equation. Pickering, who plays piano and composes the band’s original material, establishes mood and atmosphere with his use of synthesizer, as well. On “Reverse,” included here, Pickering’s manipulated sounds open the piece, which proceeds at a glacial pace, underlining its essential melancholy. A melody develops, as Pickering’s slow-walking piano is joined by Mitch Dwyer’s resonating guitar lines, with bassist Pete Fleming and drummer Mitch Thomas maintaining the dirge-like tempo. Toward its conclusion, the song’s mood lifts somewhat, and the piece closes with more of the ambient electronic sounds with which it opened, utilizing the “backwards” technique for which it was named.
"THE GIFT OF THE BLUES"
CLIFF BEACH
From the album:
YOU SHOWED ME THE WAY
It’s rare to find a jazz singer, male or female, who wasn’t influenced by Ella Fitzgerald. Add to their number the Los Angeles-based Cliff Beach
, whose latest recording, You Showed Me the Way
(California Soul Music), pays loving homage to the First Lady of Song, albeit in a completely fresh way. The Washington, D.C., native revisits Ella songbook treasures such as “That Old Black Magic,” “How High the Moon” and “How Long Has This Been Going On” with fresh arrangements that utilize contemporary jazz and R&B textures — not the least of which is his expressive tenor vocal, reminiscent of Stevie Wonder’s. It also helps that Beach recruited top-notch musicians who easily straddle the worlds of swing and funk. The album’s closing track, “The Gift of the Blues,” is the sole original of the program. Boisterous baritone saxophone opens the tune, setting the old-school tone and indicating a party in the offing. Munenori “Moon” Kishi’s percolating keyboard riff maintains the bounce, while Andy Moresi’s bluesy guitar lines and the horn section — Rubén Salinas, Leah Concialdi, Sam Williams, Luis Cárdena-Casillas and Joe Ferruzzo — underline and intensify Beach’s roof-raising vocals. You Showed Me the Way
is Beach’s first full album of jazz standards, and with luck, not his last.
"TRACES"
WILL RÉGNIER
From the album:
TRACES
Montreal-based drummer Will Regnier
’s self-released debut album, Traces
, sounds like an edgy Americana-soundtrack and is somewhat reminiscent of Pat Metheny’s earlier ECM recordings. Regnier’s quartet comprises some of the city’s finest jazz musicians, with double bassist Alex Le Blanc and pianist Yannick Anctil giving it the jazz feel, while Marcus Lowry’s tasteful guitar licks and Regnier’s style of drumming occasionally pushes it to the rocky edge.
"VALLEY OF THE MOON"
STEVE MILLHOUSE CINEMA TRIO
From the album:
VALLEY OF THE MOON
Featuring songbook gems such as “Laura” and “On Green Dolphin Street,” movie music has long provided raw material for improvisers. Six-string contrabass virtuoso Steve Millhouse
created an entire context in which to explore songs from the silver screen, via his Cinema Trio. The group’s self-released 2023 recording Cinema Trio: Valley of the Moon
, makes use of fresh arrangements of tunes by celebrated composers such as Jerome Kern (“In Love in Vain,” from 1946’s Centennial Summer
), Johnny Mandel (“Emily,” from 1964’s The Americanization of Emily
) and Michel Legrand (“The Windmills of Your Mind,” from 1968’s The Thomas Crown Affair
). Even the album’s sole original tune, Millhouse’s “Valley of the Moon,” our selection, contains cinematic qualities as it unfolds over the course of 11-and-a-half minutes. Drummer Eric Halvorson kicks off (and concludes) the track unaccompanied, developing a tense, dramatic and highly musical intro (and outro). Millhouse’s rich harmonics and pianist Allen Farnham’s sparkling piano enter along with Scott Wendholt’s moody trumpet, crafting an engaging melody rife with complex emotions. Millhouse knows a thing or two about developing complex flavors — he owns a boutique wine shop in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"WAKE UP CALL"
CHESTER THOMPSON
From the album:
WAKE UP CALL
You might have the wrong impression of Chester Thompson
. After all, the drummer recently joined Unitopia (with Alphonso Johnson), released his latest album Wake Up Call
on the ProgRock Essentials label and formerly served a long stint with Genesis. However, just as the title of his album has nothing to do with the Phil Collins song of the same name, Wake Up Call
has less to do with rock than jazz. While some might argue that Thompson isn’t a jazz drummer, there are plenty of complex jazz drum signatures and a fine balance of players on this all-instrumental outing that moves from jazz to funk and rock with his trio (Michiko Hill on keyboards and Robert “Peewee” Hill on bass), as can be heard here on the album’s title track. Replete with guest guitar and sax soloists (including Jeff Coffin), the music leaves room for everyone to shine while appreciating the power and prowess of Thompson’s beat.
"JAZZ IS MY LIFESTYLE"
GUNHILD CARLING
From the album:
JAZZ IS MY LIFESTYLE
Starring in a video performance of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox, Gunhild Carling
is a multi-instrumental dynamo, comically but expertly soloing on trumpet, trombone, recorder and yes, bag pipes. Not only that, she dances to and sings the Rick Astley tune — aptly transformed into a hot 1920s jazz number — with great gusto, attired in a sparkling blue cocktail dress and sporting a flower in her hair. Growing up in a musical family outside of Malmö, Sweden, Carling played as many instruments as she could get her hands on and picked up more along the way — harmonica, ukulele, banjo, harp among others. Carling became a celebrity in her native country, hosting a televised music series, competing on Sweden’s Dancing With the Stars
and playing for the Swedish king on his 70th birthday. On her autobiographical song “Jazz Is My Lifestyle,” she pens a love letter to the music that she obviously adores. And she not only sings the tune, but plays trumpet, trombone, flute and piano on the track, which combines hot and cool jazz styles (from growling muted trumpet to modern jazz flute) and contains winking lyrics such as “I don’t mind if it’s a little naughty/If you listen to jazz from the ’40s.”
"CIRCLE AROUND"
PSA TRIO
From the album:
PSA
Organ trios have long been a staple of the jazz world, enjoying their heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, but still eliciting smiles from groove hounds and nostalgia buffs. But there’s nothing nostalgic about the approach of PSA
, a Boston group that fast-forwards the organ trio into the 21st century. Comprising guitarist Pritesh Walia, keyboardist Sharik Hasan and drummer Avery Logan, PSA has just released its self-titled and self-released debut recording, exporting its up-to-the-moment sound outside the Boston jazz scene. Opening track “Circle Around” provides an apt introduction, starting with Hasan’s gritty, electronic, speaker-panning sounds and Logan’s skittering, snaky back beat. Walia’s textured guitar lines laser through the murk, bringing heat and light as they dance atop the relentless rhythm and build to a towering solo. You won’t confuse PSA with the organ groups of Jimmy Smith or Groove Holmes — although other tracks, such as “Cliff Dunes,” are more jazz-oriented — but the motive to get people moving is the same.
"THE KILLAH GORILLA"
JANEK VAN LAAK
From the album:
CIRCLE OF MADNESS
Raised in Berlin, Germany, drummer-composer Janek van Laak
grew up in the midst of the cultural explosion that ensued following the fall of the wall in 1989. With a father who loved punk rock and a mother who performed comedy and cabaret, Van Laak seems to combine the best of both worlds in his original music. Certainly a punk attitude permeates his debut recording as a leader, Circle of Madness
(Sonar Kollektiv), as well as certain camp and comedic elements. For example, he named one track “The Killah Gorilla,” saluting UFC Mixed Martial Arts fighter Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier. However, the music’s no joke, starting with Richard Maegrith’s jazzy alto saxophone and Isabel Röessler’s upright bass. The track takes on a decidedly Afro-jazz feel with the introduction of a groovy guitar line, breezy horns and woodwinds and hand drums doubling the drum set’s rhythms.