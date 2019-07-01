JAZZIZ Discover Playlist: Week of July 1

JD Allen’s Barracoon is one of the albums in this week’s JAZZIZ Discover Playlist. (Photo: Courtesy JodyJazz/© Bart Babinski)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on the albums that came out over the weekend, and a few others that flew under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Cantaloupe Island
Al Foster
Inspirations & Dedications
My Spanish Heart
Chick Corea, Rubén Blades, Gayle Moran Corea, The Spanish Heart Band
My Spanish Heart
Good Day For The Blues
Mindi Abair
No Good Deed
Barracoon
JD Allen
Barracoon
Skippy
Abdullah Ibrahim
The Balance
Diablo’s Dance
Wes Montgomery
Wes’s Best: The Best of Wes Montgomery on Resonance
Dream
Lauren Henderson, Sullivan Fortner
Alma Oscura
Just One of Those Things
Pasquale Grasso
Solo Standards, Vol. 1
Para Volar
Ryan Keberle & Catharsis
The Hope I Hold
As If (It Was All A Dream)
Idan Morim, Adam O’Farrill, Colin Stranahan, Almog Sharvit, Micha Gilad
I.M
Landrace
Jamie Saft Quartet
Hidden Corners
Hope
Jeremy Udden
Three In Paris
Glory Days
Markus Howell
Get Right!