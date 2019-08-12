JAZZIZ Discover Playlist: JAS Academy 2019 Edition

JAZZIZ Magazine was on the scene in Aspen, Colorado, this week to observe a few days at the 2019 JAS Academy summer session, presented by Jazz Aspen Snowmass in collaboration with the Frost School of Music. The event, which runs from Aug. 4-19, is one of the country’s most exciting showcases for young jazz talent, featuring 23 jazz students from across the U.S. and beyond who convened the the picturesque Colorado city to work with and learn from some of the greatest musicians in the field, including six-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride, Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell, Frost School Dean Shelly Berg and Frost School alumni Emmet Cohen and Veronica Swift.
The diverse group of students represent elite music programs across the country, including The Frost School at the University of Miami, Michigan State University, Florida State University, Eastman School of Music, The Hartt School, California State University Northridge, Manhattan School of Music and Tel Aviv University. We’re proud to feature them in this special edition of our Weekly Discover playlist (alongside the phenomenal guest artists and faculty who generously shared their expertise). You’ll hear musicians wise beyond their years, with boundless talent and loads of ambition. So make sure you’re paying attention, because these students may well shape the future of jazz. Check them out via the Spotify player above and in the Soundcloud and YouTube clips below.
The JAS Academy is one of the nation’s most prestigious full-scholarship summer jazz residencies, and has been providing unparalleled jazz education to college-age students since its inception in 1996. (Its 2019 edition marked a return to form after a 10-year hiatus.) Like many of the jazz-based initiatives in Aspen, it falls under the umbrella of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass organization, which was founded in 1991 by President and CEO Jim Horowitz in an effort to fund and operate community-enriching jazz programs in the Roaring Fork Valley region and beyond. To date, those programs include the JAS Café, which hosts internationally acclaimed jazz musicians year-round; the JAS June Experience, a monthlong celebration of jazz that brings marquee acts to various venues in town; and JAS Labor Day Experience, a summer blockbuster event featuring world-class pop and rock talent (this year’s Labor Day Experience will feature Weezer, John Mayer and Sting, to name a few). To learn more visit the organization’s website.
Pictured in feature photo: Luther Allison, Markus Howell, Alexander Larionov, Stanley Ruvinov, Sequoia Snyder, Jered Byford, Marcello Carelli, Maxwell Schwartz, David Sneider, Timothy Watson, Michael Dudley Jr., Makayla Forgione, Sarah Hanahan, Rico Jones, Mikailo Kasha, Brendan Kersey-Wilson, Duncan McElman, Gregory Newman, Ohad Niceberg, Aidan O’Connor, Conner Sanchez, Maya Stepansky. Not pictured: Patrick Campbell.
“Brother Mister”
Kind of Brown
JAS Musical Director Christian McBride
“Early In The Morning”
Alone Together
JAS Visiting Artist Catherine Russell
“Forget About the Boy”
Forget About the Boy
Frost School Alum Veronica Swift
“Round Midnight (Live)”
Dirty in Detroit (Live)
Frost School Alum Emmet Cohen
“Blackbird”
Blackbird
Frost School Dean Shelly Berg
“My Folks Song”
Cause And Effect
Frost School Associate Professor Chuck Bergeron
“The Pursuit For Inspiration”
Father Figure
Michael Dease featuring Luther Allison (Michigan State University/drums)
“Glory Days”
Get Right!
Markus Howell (Michigan State University/saxophone)
“Sayless”
Sempervirens
Sequoia Snyder (Michigan State University/keyboards)
“All is One”
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom
John Daversa Big Band, DACA Artists featuring Michael Dudley Jr. (Frost School of Music/trumpet)
“Let Me Fall”
Let Me Fall
Makayla Forgione (Frost School of Music/vocals)
“Slippin'”
The Search
Rico Jones (Manhattan School of Music/tenor saxophone)
“Hey, It’s Me You’re Talkin’ To”
Lab 2018 | The Rhythm of the Road
One O’Clock Lab Band featuring Gregory Newman (University of North Texas/trumpet)
“Contusion”
Grammy Jazz 25
Grammy Camp – Jazz Session featuring Maya Stepansky (Princeton University/drums)
“Darn That Dream”
Alexander Larionov (Frost School of Music/trombone)
“Sybille’s Day”
Stanley Ruvinov (Michigan State University/bass)
“The Song Is You”
Frost School STAMPS Quintet: David Sneider (trumpet), Jered Byford (trombone), Marcello Carelli (drums), Tim Watson (guitar), Max Schwartz (bass)
“Prophet McLean”
Sarah Hanahan (University of Hartford Hartt School of Music/alto saxophone)
“Conquering, but Politely”
Mikailo Kasha (Florida State University/bass)
“It Could Happen To You”
Featuring Brendan Kersey-Wilson (UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music/trombone, keyboards)
“Moanin'”
Rio Americano AM Ensemble featuring Duncan McElman (Frost School of Music/bari saxophone)
“Blues In the Closet”
Featuring Ohad Niceberg (Tel Aviv University/guitar)
“Milestones”
Aidan O’Connor (Eastman School of Music/tenor saxophone)
“The Trip” by Brendan Kersey-Wilson
11 Crossings Ensemble with Patrick Campbell (Florida State University/trumpet) and Conner Sanchez (California State University Northridge/trombone)