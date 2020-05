In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa. Born in Italy to Indian émigrés, Mahanthappa often includes elements of his Indian heritage in his explorations of jazz idioms. The saxophonist is set to release a new trio album on June 16, which is titled Hero Trio and pays tribute to some of his greatest influences.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.