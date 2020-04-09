JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Randy Brecker

In today’s episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by trumpeter/flugelhornist/composer Randy Brecker. Known among other things for his work with the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears and with his brother Michael – with whom he formed the Brecker Brothers band – Brecker is also an acclaimed studio musician and, over the years, he has worked alongside many great acts across a wide range of music – from jazz to rock to R&B and beyond. Watch our conversation with him via the player below.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.