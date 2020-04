In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by drum legend Peter Erskine. Known as a member of Weather Report and Steps Ahead, Erskine has appeared in over 500 albums and along with his work as a leader, has worked alongside many of the greats. In 1992, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music. To find out more about him, visit him online.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.