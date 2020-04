In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by trombonist/composer/bandleader Nick Finzer. Known for bringing the joy and power of jazz to both traditional fans and the most modern 21st-century audiences, Finzer recently released his sixth album, Cast of Characters, on which he musically explores the role of mentors in our lives. For more information, visit him online.

