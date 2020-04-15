JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Nathan East

In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by bassist/vocalist Nathan Jones. With more than 2000 recordings under his belt, East is considered one of the most recorded bass players in history.

He got his first break playing with Barry White and went on to collaborate with such artists covering a wire range of styles, including Michael Jackson, George Harrison, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder and many more. East is also known as a founding member of contemporary jazz group Fourplay and globally recognized for his genre-crossing groove.

