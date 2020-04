In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by bassist/trumpeter Mark Egan. Known for his unique fretless bass sound, Egan became a household as a member of the Pat Metheny Group and the Gil Evans Orchestra, and as the co-founder of the jazz fusion band Elements. He had collaborated with a vast range of artists throughout his career and remains one of the most in-demand bassists on the scene today. To find out more, visit him online.

