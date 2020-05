In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by singer/songwriter/pianist Jon Regen. A protégé of the legendary pianist Kenny Barron, Jon Regen began his career as a sideman to jazz artists like Ted Dunbar, Kyle Eastwood and Little Jimmy Scott. Regen made an abrupt left turn into singer/songwriter territory with a series of acclaimed solo albums.

