In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by modern jazz guitar great John Scofield. A multi-GRAMMY-winning artist, Scofield has played with many of the jazz greats throughout his career – including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Pat Metheny, to name but a few. On June 5, he will release Swallow Tales, his debut album as a leader for ECM and a tribute to one of his heroes, bass legend Steve Swallow.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.