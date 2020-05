In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by saxophonist/composer/educator Jeff Coffin. Known for his own projects and for his association with such bands as Béla Fleck and the Flecktones – with whom he has won multiple GRAMMYS – Coffin is also the founder of Ear Up Records. His latest album, Songs of Solitude, was released earlier this year.

