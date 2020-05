In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by saxophonist/composer Jay Beckenstein. He is also the co-founder or Spyro Gyra, the seminal contemporary jazz band first formed in 1974. Spyro Gyra released their new album, Vinyl Tap, last year, featuring versions of songs that inspired them in their youth when they were listening to music on vinyl records.

