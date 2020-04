In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by vocalist Flora Purim and drummer/percussionist Airto Moreira, two Brazilian masters of jazz fusions. Aside from their respective histories, which saw them perform with some of the biggest acts of the genre, the two are married in real life and continue to collaborate on music projects to this day. They are also the parents of vocalist Diana Moreira Booker.

