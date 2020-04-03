JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Emmet Cohen

In today’s episode we are joined by Emmet Cohen, winner of the 2019 American Pianists Association competition and creator of the Masters Legacy Series, an ongoing album project in which he performs alongside established icons of jazz such as Benny Golson, Ron Carter, George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb. In September, Emmet will release a new album featuring his trio alongside trumpeter Marquis Hill and saxophonist Melissa Aldana. The album is his first for Mack Avenue Records.

Emmet will also be performing live from his living room in Harlem every Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Follow along on his Facebook or Instagram page. And order copies of his Masters Legacy Series on his website.