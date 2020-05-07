JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Elan Mehler and Ben Monder

In this episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by not one but two guests: Elan Mehler and Ben Monder. Mehler is a pianist/composer and the co-founder of Newvelle Records, a subscription-based, vinyl-only jazz record label. Monder is an acclaimed jazz guitarist, who appeared on David Bowie’s final album Blackstar. His latest double-album, Day After Day, was released last year and is a wide-ranging collection of non-original songs by such artists as Bob Dylan, Jimmy Webb, The Beatles and more, in solo and trio formats.

