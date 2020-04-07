JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: David Liebman

On today’s episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by NEA Jazz Master David Liebman. One of the most influential jazz saxophonists and flutists of his generation, Liebman played with some of jazz music’s greatest legends – including Elvin Jones and Miles Davis – before establishing a reputation as a stellar bandleader in his own right.

Known for his harmonically complex and forward-thinking improvisational style, he is also a dedicated educator and, during these days, he is offering online classes. He also continues to release new, exciting material to this day, having released Earth, a new album with his Expansions group, earlier this year. To find out more, visit him online.

